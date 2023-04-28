Wexford hospital fire leading to delays for second cath lab in Waterford

The fire at Wexford General Hospital has resulted in the Day Ward at University Hospital Waterford becoming occupied with inpatients

THE aftermath of the fire at Wexford General Hospital in February has proved a stumbling block to a solution, which could potentially allow the second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford to operate.

This was acknowledged in the Dáil by Tanáiste, Mícheal Martin, who was answering questions from Waterford Independent TD Matt Shanahan on Thursday, April 20.

The build of the second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford was completed late last year. UHW’s cardiac services are currently in operation from 8-8 Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays – a scenario which has led to many Waterford people being rushed to Cork University Hospital at weekends.

The issue has become exacerbated in recent months on account of high ambulance wait times.

Deputy Shanahan asked the Tanáiste, Mícheal Martin, if the government would commit to opening the 12-bed day ward solution for the operation of the second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford.

“Tanáiste, it’s Groundhog Day again as I bring up the issue of the second cardiac cath lab in Waterford,” said Deputy Shanahan.

“The HSE have now spent 14 months attempting to provide a 12-bed day ward solution so that this lab can operate. The latest PQ response that I received said that the hospital hope to ‘occupy’ the lab by Q2, not operate it. Operations cannot begin Tanáiste without these dedicated day beds.”

Deputy Shanahan proposed two potential solutions to the Fianna Fáil leader.

“Two solutions exist and have existed for months – one being a modular six-bed day ward and six radial chairs at the hospital to facilitate operations at this lab, or modular accommodation for the doctors and residents, which is in the acute block. I’m asking you Tanáiste will you give your dedication or commitment that at least one of these solutions will be provided by the end of Q2, so that this laboratory can open five days a week? That is what we need. Not three day operations, not three beds as proposed.”

The Tanáiste thanked Deputy Shanahan for raising the issue and outlined that funding had been provided by government via the capital plan and that everything has now been formally handed over to UHW.

“They’re examining the options in terms of creating the new beds to accompany the cath lab,” said Mr Martin.

“An interim solution in terms of beds in the day ward was identified but it is not feasible at this time because of what happened in Wexford. The fire at Wexford General Hospital has resulted in the Day Ward at University Hospital Waterford becoming occupied with inpatients. The Minister is in discussions at present with the HSE in a view to getting this resolved.

"We have successfully done some modular, not perhaps as extensive as some people would like, but we have done so in Clonmel – and that did take a bit of time as well.”