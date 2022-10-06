Wexford Hospital Consultant says A&E under ‘ferocious pressure’ with 30% increase in patients – ‘We’re in crisis’

A Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Wexford General Hospital has revealed that the Emergency Department (ED) there is under “ferocious pressure” and is currently seeing between 160 and 180 patients per day.

Having made an appeal on South East Radio for those presenting at ED to be patient and expect lengthy delays, Dr Paul Kelly didn’t mince his words when he revealed that the hospital is in “crisis” due to a lack of beds.

"We’re seeing between 160 and 180 patients a day,” he said. “That’s a 30% increase on what we normally see at this time of year. What’s happening is that the patients we’re seeing are older and sicker and they are requiring more resources in terms of staffed care.

"We’ve also got the problem in that we’re short of beds in the hospital and because of this, we can’t move these patients on. They’re staying in the Emergency Department for long periods of time.

“What happens is that the rooms get filled up with patients and then we’ve no rooms to bring the next patient into because everything is clogged up. That leads to long waits in the waiting room and even in ambulances, which is absolutely awful. It’s terrible for those people. And it’s not good for the staff either."

Dr Kelly urged people to heed the HSE’s message and try to use all alternative care paths before presenting at the ED.

“What we’d say is that if you can get to a GP or talk to a pharmacist, those sort of things, to try and alleviate the Emergency Department from the demands we’re under at the moment,” he said. “If you do come to the ED, we will see you, but unfortunately you will wait for a long period of time. We don’t want to not provide healthcare, but we want people to think ‘do I actually need to go to the Emergency Department? Is there something else I could do?’ That’s what we’re trying to do to alleviate these long waits for so many people.”

Speaking first thing this morning, Dr Kelly said that there were already 12 patients waiting on beds with 19 patients in total in the ED.

“It will start getting busier from around 11 a.m.,” he said. “We normally start to see 20 patients an hour registering at that stage and that could go on until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Over the next 10 hours, we will see a huge number of patients registering and waiting for care.

"The weekends are extremely busy as well. My colleagues tell me they had 83 patients in the department at one time over the weekend. In the department, we have around 17 rooms for adults. To have 83 patients, you can imagine, there are patients everywhere. Not just in the rooms, but in the corridors, in the resus room and in the waiting room and ambulances as well.”

The biggest problem that the hospital faces is a simple one. There are not enough beds to put patients into.

“Capacity is the problem,” Dr Kelly said. “They’ve got all the efficiencies they can out of the system. The problem is capacity and if we don’t have beds to put patients into, the Emergency Department goes up as a natural consequence of not having that capacity.

"I think there is a realisation within the HSE that we need to expand that capacity in the hospitals. There’s no doubt that we need to use whatever we can – even private hospitals, which I wouldn’t normally be in favour of – but we need to use whatever we can because we are in crisis.”

Dr Kelly pleaded for some understanding for the overworked staff at Wexford General, who are on phenomenal pressure to deal with the amount of patients coming at them.

"The staff, especially the nurses, are under huge pressure. People get frustrated with long waits, which is understandable. I’d ask them not to take it out on the staff nurses because it’s beyond their control. They can’t make beds. Please don’t shout at or give out to the nurses. They are working as hard as they can. It’s a huge pressure on them.”

It’s become apparent that the Covid pandemic merely exposed the fault lines of our hospital system. As the pandemic subsides, the issues remain.

"There are a few cases of Covid, certainly not the flood we had before,” Dr Kelly revealed. “But the problem is that when you have patients that are suspected Covid, they take up huge resources in terms of the donning of PPE, need for isolation and the Covid waiting room. You basically have to run a second emergency department in an already overcrowded ED. You can imagine the resources that takes up.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a new 96 bed ward block for Wexford General was included in the government’s capital plan and design was due to get under way in Q3 of this year – over a year after the Ireland East Hospital group initially said that this process had begun.

However, regardless of when it comes, the added capacity can’t come quick enough for Dr Paul Kelly and his overworked colleagues at Wexford General.