Wexford homelessness service ‘very anxious’ about evictions as single men aged 50-60 left with nowhere to go

The chief executive of Wexford’s main homelessness service has admitted he is “very anxious” about the eviction ban coming to an end tomorrow. David Carroll is the CEO of Depaul which has a 31-bed high support unit in Wexford town (formerly Ozanam House) and says some of the county’s most vulnerable people will suffer most from the decision not to extend the eviction ban into next year.

“We are very anxious of what may come in the next few weeks and we are focusing on a number of aspects that may occur - one of which is the health impact of the removal of the eviction ban,” said Mr Carroll. “We are mindful that people with complex vulnerabilities may end up in homelessness and the role of the HSE will be crucial to monitor trends in physical and mental health and to support these vulnerable individuals. Our experience is that homelessness worsens health conditions and if people enter homelessness, there will be inevitable health consequences.”

Noting that the true extent of homelessness in Ireland is not fully reflected in the official figures, Mr Carroll said he and his team were encountering many older people with nowhere to go.

“Our prevention teams in the community are identifying specific vulnerabilities and stories have begun to emerge in the last number of weeks of more 50-60 year old single men who have been served their notices to quit and have nowhere to go. National figures show that 30 per cent of individuals who are homeless are 45 years and over, and through our community based service we are identifying insecurity and anxiety within this age group. People are already under pressure and in a state of anxiety because of the eviction ban which will have inevitable health consequences.”

Expressing concern that those facing homelessness will lose access to health supports once they leave their rental properties, Mr Carroll said it was “essential” the HSE maintain contact with those at risk of being evicted.

“Many vulnerable groups in the community have, at present, the back up of wrap-around health supports and we need to clarify how this will transfer to homeless services or temporary accommodation if they are at risk of eviction,” he said. “What we are seeing now is a cohort of people who have never been homeless before. It will be essential that the HSE can facilitate the transfer of home health packages for vulnerable individuals and clarify the role of public health nurses and other health professionals in the coming weeks.”

Mr Carroll was speaking in the wake of the publication of the homeless report for February, a report which showed there were 41 people accessing homelessness services in Co Wexford on the week beginning February 20.