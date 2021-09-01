Wexford has fourth highest vaccination uptake in the country

Over 96 per cent of people over the 18 in Wexford have received at least one jab.

Wexford has the fourth-highest vaccination rate in the country according to figures released by the HSE. As of August 22, 96.1 per cent of people over the age of 18 in Co Wexford have received at least one jab. And the south east accounts for four of the top five, with Waterford (98.5), Carlow (97.7), Tipperary (96.2) and Sligo (95.8) the most vaccinated counties in Ireland. Wicklow, Mayo, Limerick, Cork and Galway round out the top ten.

In terms of the lowest take-up of the Covid-19 vaccination, Monaghan (81.9) and Donegal (83.5) are the most vaccine hesitation – these counties have had the highest incident rate of Covid-19 cases in the past fortnight, with a 14-day incident rating of 1,547.6 and 1,159 cases per 100,000 of population respectively as of August 29. However, the HSE does not have figures for people who have been vaccinated in other States and said it was possible some people living in counties near the border have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland.

On average the uptake of the vaccination among over-18s is just under 92 per cent, making Ireland the second most vaccinated country in the EU after Malta. The data is a percentage estimate by the CSO of the total eligible population who have obtained at least one dose of the vaccine.

The HSE said: “The risk of contracting and spreading the virus is greatly increased when you are not vaccinated and it is inevitable that areas with lower vaccination rates, albeit slight, will have a higher incidence rate of the virus. We know that the vaccine protects against severe illness and hospitalisation and we would encourage everyone who can to avail of it.”

The full list of vaccination uptake per county is as follows:

Waterford 98.5 per cent (14-day incident rate: 431.2)

Carlow 97.7 per cent (14-day incident rate: 483)

Tipperary 96.2 per cent (14-day incident rate 566.6)

Wexford 96.1 per cent (14-day incident rate 353.3)

Sligo 95.8 per cent (14-day incident rate 596.6)

Wicklow 95.5 per cent (14-day incident rate 416.4)

Mayo 94.8 per cent (14-day incident rate 586.2)

Limerick 94.5 per cent (14-day incident rate 545.9)

Cork 94.1 per cent (14-day incident rate 366.4)

Galway 93.8 per cent (14-day incident rate 503.8)

Clare 93.7 per cent (14-day incident rate 252.5)

Roscommon 93.4 per cent (14-day incident rate 669.3)

Leitrim 92.9 per cent (14-day incident rate 493.1)

Kildare 92.4 per cent (14-day incident rate 389.2)

Westmeath 92.1 per cent (14-day incident rate 500.2)

Kerry 91.4 per cent (14-day incident rate 605.3)

Meath 90.5 per cent (14-day incident rate 504)

Louth 89.9 per cent (14-day incident rate 559.4)

Kilkenny 89.9 per cent (14-day incident rate 344.6)

Offaly 89.6 per cent (14-day incident rate 482.3)

Cavan 88.6 per cent (14-day incident rate 1,047.6)

Longford 88.5 per cent (14-day incident rate 631.2)

Dublin 87.3 per cent (14-day incident rate 512)

Laois 85.8 per cent (14-day incident rate 377.8)

Donegal 83.5 per cent (14-day incident rate 1,159)

Monaghan 81.9 per cent (14-day incident rate 1,547.6)