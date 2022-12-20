Wexford guard is recovering in hospital after being hit by a stolen vehicle during a car chase in Gorey

A garda is currently being treated for injuries in hospital after being hit by a stolen vehicle while pursuing two suspects through Gorey in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí from Gorey Garda Station were called to Cois Doire in the town at approximately 12.30 a.m. after a vehicle was allegedly stolen from the estate. Gardaí followed the vehicle and managed to intercept it at Willow Park. During the course of the interception, one of the gardaí was injured.

The garda was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he is currently being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Two males in their early twenties were later arrested and are currently being detained.