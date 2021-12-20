Wexford given target of providing 1,150 social homes in four years under ‘Housing for All’ plan

WEXFORD County Council has been set a target of providing 1,150 social housing units in four years under the government’s Housing For All plan set out by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

This would mean an average of over 280 homes provided per year, excluding schemes for affordable housing which are also to be implemented across the county.

Noting the target set, Cathaoirleach of the Enniscorthy Municipal District Cathal Byrne asked that the issue of providing houses in rural villages across the county also be looked at and factored into the targets. “It’s almost impossible to get housing in our villages at the moment and if we don't get to grips with this, we won’t have these vibrant village communities left,” he said.

Director of Housing at Wexford County Council Carolyne Godkin noted that a draft programme outlining housing delivery across the four years of the programme was to be submitted to the Department this week and in January briefings will be made to each district in Wexford, setting out targets for each individual area.

"The targets are not hugely significant given the overall demand for housing,” Ms Godkin said. “But we will be seeking to put in place additional units as well.”