Wexford girl Ali Sheehan shines as Dorothy on Late Late Toy Show

Ali Sheehan (as Dorothy) pictured with the Lion and Tin Man on the set of the Late Late Toy Show.

THOUSANDS of people were glued to their TVs on Friday for the annual Late Late Toy Show but in Bunclody, Co Wexford, there was an extra level of interest as local school girl, Ali Sheehan, performed the role of ‘Dorothy’ from the ‘Wizard of Oz’ on the show.

Ali, from Glaslacken, Bunclody, is a 5th class pupil in Our Lady of Lourdes National School and her appearance on the show instilled an immense amount of pride among everyone in there.

Principal, Tomás Moriarty, said it was fantastic to see a local girl appear on the show and that everyone in the school is really proud of her.

"We are delighted here in Our Lady of Lourdes NS to have one of our own as the leading light on the Late Late Toy Show,” said Tomás.

"The whole school is proud of Ali's achievement and it caps a busy year for her as she was also involved in our Rackard League winning girls’ football team,” he added.

“Many of our children here are involved in the performing arts so Ali's appearance on the Toy Show is an added encouragement for them; onwards and upwards for Ali!”

Not that Ali is a stranger to the stage or the spotlight and is currently involved in the Rathwood Christmas Train initiative for the festive season.

Speaking about her performance on the Toy Show, Ali’s mum, Alison, said everyone in the family and in the town were very proud of her.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the experience and it was fantastic for her to be picked,” said Alison, who also said her daughter was proud to fly the flag for Co Wexford on the show.

Ali has been attending the Spotlight Stage School in Carlow for the last year and it was through the school that her chance to audition to the part came about.

"She attends every Saturday and does an hour of dancing and an hour of drama,” said Alison, who herself attended dance classes and worked as a dancer when she was younger so the love of performance is something Ali may have inherited from her mum.

Ali is also a former member of Wexford Gymnastics Club but her passion is for the stage. The Spotlight Stage School is involved with the Late Late Toy Show each year and choreographs the opening scene, for which they audition parts each year.

“They also audition for different projects they’re involved in each year,” said Alison. A request for a video clip of Ali saying some lines was requested and having impressed with that she was then invited up to RTE to try on the costume and wig for the part of ‘Dorothy’.

At the start of the show viewers saw ‘Dorothy’ in her house which was caught in a whirlwind. Ali had to go up to Dublin in the run up to the show to pre-record that piece and then she walked through the door and said the famous lines ‘Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore’ which was the cue to the show to begin.

It was a huge role to play in the show and Alison said there was great excitement in the household at home when she appeared on screen with her siblings Sam (13), Mike (11) an Danny (7), extremely proud to see their sister on screen.

For Alison and her husband, Mark, it was a hugely proud moment to see their daughter on the show.

"We are immensely proud of her but I think people all over Bunclody are too because of the amount of messages we’ve received,” said Alison.

The day itself was a long one for Ali and when she eventually arrived home at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning the enjoyment she got from the entire experience was perhaps summed up by what she said when she walked in the door: “I just want to do it all over again.”

Sometimes, dreams really do come true.