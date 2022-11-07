IN what has now become a near-monthly occurrence, the management of Wexford General Hospital have issued a statement urging people to “consider all care options” before attending the Emergency Department (ED). Those presenting at ED can expect long wait times, while many patients are waiting on trolleys in corridors for admission.

It’s a message that has been issued by the hospital no fewer than 15 times this year as concerns continue over a lack of beds severely impacting the hospital’s ability to provide the level of service required for Co Wexford.

In this latest statement, management stated that: “The Emergency Department (ED) continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom present with complex needs requiring admission. There are significant numbers of admitted patients awaiting ward beds and very significant delays in ED.

Read More

“Staff in Wexford General Hospital (WGH) are encouraging the public to consider all care options before attending their ED. This is to help protect patients who need urgent and emergency care. WGH regrets that patients will face significant delays and asks everyone to help staff at this time by considering other options for non-emergency care, such as Out of Hours GP Service and pharmacies, before attending an ED.”

Aware that this has become an all too regular occurrence, the statement continues that “A range of initiatives are already being implemented by the HSE as part of the National Service Plan to alleviate pressures in emergency care. These include additional capacity in terms of beds, staffing and strengthening Community Care Teams.

“The HSE has been working over the last number of months to deal with the challenges expected this Winter, including reductions in the number of patients accommodated on trolleys, reductions in the number of DTOCs (delayed transfers of care), and reductions in overall length of stay within the acute hospital, to support improved patient experience times (PETs) for all patients, and a particular focus for those patients aged over 75.”

As a consequence, the National Ambulance Service also issued a statement today urging members of the public to be patient, as delays admitting patients into hospital beds from ambulances means response times are severely impacted.

As always, hospital management have thanked the general public for their patience and understanding, however, it seems this patience is now wearing thin as people desperately await a long-awaited and desperately needed 96 bed ward block extension.