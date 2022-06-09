Wexford General Hospital urges public to ‘expect significant delays and long waiting times’ as pressure mounts

WEXFORD General Hospital is under significant pressure this morning, as staff there deal with increased numbers of presentations and an increase in the number of in-patients testing positive for Covid-19.

Management at the hospital are asking people to “consider all available care options” before attending the Emergency Department and has warned that those who are not in need of “urgent treatment” will face “significant delays and long waiting times”.

"Like all hospitals across the country the Emergency Department in Wexford General Hospital continues to be extremely busy,” a statement from hospital management read. “Patients are being admitted with both Covid and non-Covid related illnesses. Also, the number of in-patients who are Covid detected is increasing.”

The latest available figures show that there were 11 people who tested positive for Covid on site at Wexford General, but given this latest statement, this figure looks set to increase in the coming days.

The statement continued by urging people to “consider all care options including your GP, GP out of hours and pharmacy services”.

"As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.”

Despite the pressure the hospital is under, management were also keen to urge those in genuine emergency not to delay in seeking medical care.

"Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency,” they said. “Call 999/112 for immediate assistance.”

Finally, the public were thanked for their co-operation and there was also a note of appreciation for staff at the hospital who “are working incredibly hard during this challenging time”.