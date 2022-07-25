THE management of Wexford General Hospital are once again warning of “significant delays and long wait times” and are urging people to consider all other available care paths before presenting at the Emergency Department.

In a statement issued this evening, hospital management said that the Emergency Department in Wexford was “extremely busy this afternoon” with “patients being admitted with both Covid and non-Covid related illnesses. The number of in-patients who are Covid positive is also increasing”.

The latest available data shows that there were 25 Covid positive patients on site on Sunday night, but this could be set to increase.

Warning of long wait times for non-urgent cases, hospital management have urged people to “please consider all care options before attending the Emergency Department in Wexford General Hospital, including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services.

“As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first.”

As always, it was stressed that those in genuine emergency, such as heart-attack or stroke, should not delay in calling 999/112 for immediate assistance.

This is the latest in a long line of recent issues at Wexford General Hospital. In fact last month, the Emergency Department was described as being "completely overrun” with people enduring waits of up to 14 hours and being asked to return wheelchairs as they had run out and there were no beds or trollies available.

The scenes were described as "the worst seen at the hospital in a decade” and it appears that things have not let up any in the weeks since as a lack of capacity, an influx of tourists and Covid issues all conspire to place staff at the hospital under major pressure.