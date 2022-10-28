Wexford General Hospital to hold first public Service of Remembrance for three years

HAVING seen some difficult days since, Wexford General Hospital is to hold it’s first public Service of Remembrance for three years at Clonard Church on Friday, November 11, at 7 p.m.

This will represent the first time that hospital staff and management have been able to gather with members of the public who’ve lost loved ones at Wexford General since Covid threw the hospital into chaos early in 2020.

The purpose of the service is to provide an opportunity for bereaved families and hospital staff to come together to remember loved ones who died at Wexford General Hospital or loved ones who died elsewhere but who had a significant connection with the hospital.

The Service of Remembrance is particularly intended for families and friends of those who have died in Wexford General Hospital between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022. However, all who have experienced loss are welcome. This event is open to people of all faiths and of none and tea and coffee will be served afterwards.

If you are unable to physically attend the service but would like to do so virtually, you can join in via ‘Church of the Annunciation – Clonard Parish’ Facebook page.

Wexford General Hospital is one of over 40 hospitals taking part in the Hospice Friendly Hospitals (HFH) Programme, an initiative of the Irish Hospice Foundation since 2007, whose main aim is to improve the culture of care delivered at end of life in Hospitals in Ireland, so that patients, families and staff all benefit.

A Standing Committee for End of Life Care was set up in Wexford General Hospital in 2007 to look at ways to improve the way care is delivered at end of life on a hospital-wide basis, and this work is ongoing. The committee is comprised of staff from all areas of the hospital. In addition to organising the Service of Remembrance annually, the work has included initiatives such as the sending of sympathy cards, refurbishments to the mortuary and relatives’ rooms, sourcing written bereavement information for relatives, developing education programmes for staff and working towards compliance with the Quality Standards for End-of-life Care in Hospitals.