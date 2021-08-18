Wexford General Hospital ‘remains cautious’ due to high levels of Covid-19 in the community

THE management at Wexford General Hospital say they are ‘remaining cautious due to the higher levels of Covid-19 and the Delta variant circulating in the community’ across Co Wexford.

The hospital had seen a minor spike in cases of the virus over the weekend, hitting a peak of eight. In one 24 hour period between last Friday and Saturday night, four new cases were confirmed on the wards.

This figure has now dropped to four people hospitalised, with one person currently in critical care with Covid. Staff and management, however, feel that they are far from out of the woods and the hospital remains busy.

‘The Hospital and Emergency Department (ED) remains extremely busy,’ a hospital spokesperson said. ‘There are a large number of people attending for a range of complex and diverse treatments. We ask the public to consider their care options, if possible. Please consult with your GP or pharmacist before attending the ED in Wexford General Hospital. However, if urgent care is required, patients should refer to the hospital.

‘The management of Wexford General Hospital would like to thank the public and staff of the hospital for their understanding and support at this time.’