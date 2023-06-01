Wexford General Hospital management issue advice ahead of June bank holiday as ED remains closed

While Wexford basks in glorious sunshine, there is a cause for concern as more and more people travel to the sunny south east bound for hotels, B&Bs, holiday homes and camp sites.

It’s now been exactly four months since the Emergency Department (ED) at Wexford General closed down following a major fire at the hospital. While work continues and management assure the public that things are progressing as quickly as they can, the seasonal increase in population in Wexford is likely to have serious implications both for our own county and across the border in an already overstretched University Hospital Waterford.

Read more Wexford General Hospital extends Minor Injuries Unit hours as Emergency Department remains closed

Ahead of the busy June bank holiday weekend, hospital management are reminding the public that the hospital’s minor injury unit will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

They also seek to remind people to explore all possible care paths such as pharmacists, GPs and Care Doc services before attending the hospital’s minor injury unit.

"We are coming into summer, which traditionally is a very busy time for Wexford General,” Hospital General Manager Linda O’Leary said. “We are working with our community colleagues to provide the best possible service to the people of Wexford over the Bank Holiday Weekend. We are asking the public to play their part by looking after themselves in the first instance.

“Information on how to manage common illness and advice on when to get emergency help is available from hse.ie. The HSE’s mychild website also has lots of information regarding childhood illness and viruses.

“However, if you do require care, please contact your GP or local pharmacy first.”

Importantly though, Ms O’Leary stresses that if people are in genuine need of emergency care, they should attend the Emergency Department at the next nearest hospital, be that Waterford, Kilkenny or Dublin, where they will be prioritised.

If there is a major concern regarding serious illness or injury, people should call 999 or 112.

The minor injury unit can cater for injuries to limbs, broken bones, minor head injuries, sprains, bruises and wounds. You can call 053 915 3313 or 087 911 9057 for an appointment.