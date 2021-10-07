Wexford General Hospital management address concerns over lack of available beds

THE management of Wexford General Hospital has moved to address major concerns over a perceived lack of beds for patients requiring treatment there currently.

In recent days, on the HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Report, the number of general beds available in Wexford fell to zero, as did critical care beds available. However, there seems to be a bit of confusion in relation to the daily reports. People have been left concerned that there is currently no bed capacity at Wexford General, either for Covid or non-Covid patients.

In a statement issued by the hospital, they conceded that they are in the midst of a busy period.

"Wexford General Hospital has been extremely busy over the course of the last few weeks,” it said. “Management in the Hospital encourages only patients who require emergency treatment to present to the emergency department. GPs, GP out of hours and Minor Injury Units should be considered as alternative options when appropriate.

“If you do come to the emergency department and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.”

While this did little to clarify the current availability of beds, a source within the hospital said: “The majority of the time the capacity is there. But for one reason or another, mostly staffing reasons, that capacity is not always instantly available. There are usually wards there to be opened up though.”

According to the latest figures from the INMO’s Trolley Watch, nine people are waiting on trollies at the Emergency Department in Wexford General Hospital for admission.

Meanwhile, the latest Covid figures for the hospital show that eight people are hospitalised with the virus, while one person is in ICU.