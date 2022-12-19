Wexford General Hospital is ‘completely overrun’ on Christmas week – ‘I’ve never seen it so bad’

A long-serving senior consultant in emergency medicine has said that he has never seen the situation as bad at Wexford General Hospital, stating that staff are “completely overrun” just days out from Christmas.

Dr Paul Kelly's comments come just after the management of Wexford General Hospital issued yet another plea for members of the public to avoid attending the Emergency Department (ED) unless absolutely necessary. It was the 16th time this year that such a statement had been issued.

"I’ve never seen it so bad,” Dr Kelly said, speaking on South East Radio on Monday morning. “This morning we've 40 patients in the Department of which 18 are patients who are admitted awaiting beds.

"The problem is that all of the beds in the hospital are full, plus they've put patients in other areas like day wards and the acute medical assessment unit. So in effect there are 44 extra patients in the hospital this morning waiting to get proper beds on the wards.

“As well as that, we have all of the other patients that are still waiting to be seen in the Emergency Department. We've another 22 or so. Some have been waiting an enormous length of time, 30 plus hours in the ED, waiting for a bed.

"We’re actually overrun with our patients. We’ve a lot of respiratory diseases, elderly people, it’s pretty awful. Ambulances are waiting five hours to offload patients. We’re just being overrun. It’s not just the hospitals, but its GPs etc too.”

Dr Kelly went on to plead with the public to use all other treatment options before presenting at ED, unless it's a life or death situation.

"If you can, access your GP, look for pharmacies and think about the ambulances. Try not to call an ambulance unless absolutely necessary. Any ambulance that’s off the road means that it can’t go to help someone else in need.

"Having said that, if you need help, it’s important that you don't avoid seeking help. That’s really important. If you’re seriously ill, you will be seen and treated appropriately in an appropriate area.”

Those who are presenting at ED are facing huge waits.

"Unfortunately, if you have a less life-threatening condition, you will have to wait a long time," he conceded. “I'd advise anyone who hasn't been vaccinated for Covid or the flu to get that because again it will decrease the workload on us as well.”

Dr Kelly says that common colds, the flu and Covid are all playing a part in this current spike.

"It’s a combination of viral illnesses,” he said. “You have the cold weather which just hit us and a few days later you’ll get a corresponding increase in respiratory illness and that’s going to be hitting us now for the next week or so in the run up to Christmas. Plus all the socialising and all the other events that are going on adds to things.”

However, the biggest problem facing the hospital, again, seems to be a lack of beds to put patients into, as everyone associated with the hospital desperately awaits construction to get under way on a planned new 96 bed ward block extension.

"The capacity issue is critical to the hospital,” he said “We just don't have enough beds to treat our patients and anything that will help us push forward those extra beds is critically important or we will just face this again and again and again.

The burden of all this is taking its toll on staff, who have to bear the brunt of frustrated patients spending hours and hours on hard chairs at the reception of the ED.

"It’s very, very tough on our nurses and reception staff especially, but it's tough on everyone,” Dr Kelly said. “Everyone is delayed and angry. I'd just ask patients and their relatives to just be a bit patient with the nursing staff. It's not their fault. They are trying their best.

"We just don’t have the physical space to see the patients. We’re losing nurses through the difficult working conditions we have and that just makes things worse. Please just be respectful of the nurses and reception staff because they are really working so hard.”

On this note, Dr Kelly wished to thank everyone at the hospital for their efforts at a difficult time.

"I'd like to thank everyone who works in the hospital – the staff, the reception staff, the nurses, the porters, cleaners, catering, our management. You would not believe how hard these people work. Management are trying their best to get resources for the hospital, to move patients and to get things done and they are really constrained by the lack of physical space and the lack of physical beds.”