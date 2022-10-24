The management of Wexford General Hospital has taken the decision to reintroduce visiting restrictions “with immediate effect” due to the increased presence of Covid-19.

In a statement issued this lunchtime, a hospital spokesperson said:

“Due to the high levels of Covid-19 in the community and the continued increase of admitted patients at Wexford General Hospital with Covid-19, Hospital Management will be introducing a pause on visiting to the following wards: Critical care unit (CCU), Aidan’s, Joseph’s, Florence and, Bridget’s Wards.

“Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager/Nurse in Charge of the affected wards in advance of your visit. This decision will be reviewed daily and relaxed as soon as possible.

“Hospital management would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.”