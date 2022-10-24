Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

breaking Wexford General Hospital introduces visitor ban due to ‘high levels of Covid-19’

Wexford General Hospital. Expand

Close

Wexford General Hospital.

Wexford General Hospital.

Wexford General Hospital.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

The management of Wexford General Hospital has taken the decision to reintroduce visiting restrictions “with immediate effect” due to the increased presence of Covid-19.

In a statement issued this lunchtime, a hospital spokesperson said:

“Due to the high levels of Covid-19 in the community and the continued increase of admitted patients at Wexford General Hospital with Covid-19, Hospital Management will be introducing a pause on visiting to the following wards: Critical care unit (CCU), Aidan’s, Joseph’s, Florence and, Bridget’s Wards.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Read More

“Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager/Nurse in Charge of the affected wards in advance of your visit. This decision will be reviewed daily and relaxed as soon as possible.

“Hospital management would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.”

Privacy