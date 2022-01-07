A blanket ban on all visitors attending Wexford General Hospital has been introduced by management, effective immediately, as they attempt to deal with an increasing number of Covid and suspected Covid cases arriving at the hospital. The latest figures show 26 people hospitalised with the virus at Wexford General, with one person in critical care.

In a statement issued this evening (Friday), hospital management said: “Due to the high levels of Covid-19 in the community and the continued increase of patients attending Wexford General with Covid-19, Hospital Management will be introducing a pause on visiting to the entire Hospital for two weeks.

“Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager/Nurse in Charge of the affected wards.

“Hospital management would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.”

All elective procedures at the hospital have been cancelled since Novemeber and it seems that this will remain the case indefinitely, with the hospital stating that “scheduled care has been curtailed to emergency/time critical procedures”.

Patients impacted by these curtailments have been contacted directly.