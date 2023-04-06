Wexford General Hospital extends Minor Injuries Unit hours as Emergency Department remains closed

The management at Wexford General Hospital has announced that the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) set up in the wake of the recent devastating fire at the hospital is to extend its opening hours in a bid to improve services and take pressure off other hospitals in the region as the Emergency Department remains closed.

While initially the MIU was operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, these hours have now been extended to 10 p.m. each night from today (Thursday).

In addition, hospital management has confirmed that the unit will now also see minor head injuries in addition to injuries to upper and lower limbs, broken bones, sprains, bruises and wounds.

At the same time, the Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) will now see all children, including babies under 12 weeks old. It will also now treat children, under 8-years old, with abdominal pain, which hadn’t previously been the case.

Management confirmed that over the Easter weekend, the opening hours at the hospital will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the MIU; 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the PAU.

If you have any queries before attending WGH, you are asked to please contact your GP or ring the hospital on 053 915 3313 or 087 911 9057.

Again, management are keen to stress that the Emergency Department remains closed and if you require urgent care, please call 999/112 or attend your closest alternative ED.

For all the latest information regarding services in WGH please visit hse.ie/WexfordHospital.