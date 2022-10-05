Wexford General Hospital emergency department under significant pressure once again

THE management of Wexford General Hospital is again urging people to consider all alternative care options and to expect delays at the Emergency Department (ED) as they are currently dealing with high volumes of patients.

A statement from hospital management said that the ED “continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom present with complex needs requiring admission.

"The HSE is urging members of the public to consider all available care options before attending Emergency Departments. There is a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including Pharmacists, GP, and GP Out of Hours Services.

“Within Emergency Departments, patients will be prioritised based on their clinical need. We therefore urge all patients where appropriate to consult with their GP prior to attending an Emergency Department. In an emergency situation, Emergency Departments continue to deal with all medical emergencies. Management and staff in Wexford General Hospital wish to thank the public for their support and understanding at this time.”

With messages like this increasing in frequency in recent times, hospital management were keen to stress that measures were being taken to alleviate some of the pressure that staff are coming under.

“A range of initiatives are already being implemented as part of the National Service Plan to alleviate pressures in emergency care," a spokesperson said. “These include additional capacity in terms of beds, staffing and strengthening Community Care Teams.

“The HSE have been working over the last number of months to deal with the challenges expected this winter, including detailed vaccination plans. Some measures are already being advanced, pending finalisation and agreement of the overall plan.”