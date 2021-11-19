WEXFORD General Hospital has announced the cancellation of all scheduled and elective surgeries due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, combined with large numbers presented at the Emergency Department.

In a statement issued this evening (Friday), hospital management stated that all scheduled and elective surgeries from Monday, November 22, are to be cancelled, with the situation to be “reviewed on an ongoing basis”.

Management said: “Like all Hospitals across the country, Wexford General Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) has sustained extremely high demand over the last number of weeks. This is due to both non-Covid and Covid positive patients attending the Hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to the latest surge in Covid-19 patients presenting at the Hospital, and continued acute admissions, Wexford General Hospital has no choice but to cancel all scheduled and elective surgeries from Monday, November 22.

“If your surgery is cancelled, you will be contacted directly by the Hospital. Some critical surgeries will proceed, and Endoscopy lists continue as normal.”

Read More

In addition to this, hospital management are asking people to “consider their care options” before presenting at the Emergency Department and to “speak to your GP, pharmacist or doctor on call before coming to the hospital”. This has been a source of frustration for many in recent weeks as GPs too are overwhelmed and many patients have taken to social media to complain that they cannot get access to their doctor.

“Patients who do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, may need to wait for a long period to be seen,” hospital management continued. “Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.”

The hospital also stressed the importance of vaccines, both flu and Covid to “help protect the staff in our hospital” and stressed that “cancelled surgeries will be rescheduled as soon as possible”.

The management wished to apologise to patients for the inconvenience caused.

The latest HSE figures show that there are 13 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at Wexford General, but the hospital is now under pressure for ICU capacity with up to five Covid patients now in critical care.