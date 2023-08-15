Wexford gardaí unveil new additions to their fleet of electric vehicles

The three new state of the art Skoda Enyaq iVs which will be used from Wexford Garda Station.

Wexford Gardaí have unveiled impressive new additions to their fleet as An Garda Síochána continues with a move towards electric vehicles.

Three top of the line Škoda Enyaq iV's arrived at the station this week, much to the enthusiasm of the members who will be driving them. The three brand new vehicles, which cost excess of €50,000 each, will bring the number of electric vehicles in the Wexford fleet to eight, with Hyundai IONIQ5 and Hyundai Kona EVs already a familiar sight on Wexford roads.

"The lads are very happy with them so far,” Sgt David Ferriter said of the new additions. “This is part of a nationwide move towards electric vehicles. They’re a great car and they’re very easy to drive and comfortable and stuff like that.”

The only complaint that garda members have so far in relation to the new electric vehicles is a common one among electric vehicle owners – a lack of public charging points.

"We have several charging points here in the station,” Sgt Ferriter said. “I suppose a lack of charging points around the county is still a bit of an issue, but our lads are getting used to the distances and plan accordingly. There’s always another vehicle available if one is on charge.”

The electric vehicles take between three and five hours to charge and so far seem to be popular among the members using them in the station.