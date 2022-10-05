Wexford gardaí seize €3,000 worth of heroin and cocaine as part of crackdown on town centre dealing

Gardaí seized €3,000 worth of heroin and cocaine in an operation targeting the open sale of drugs in Wexford town.

A man aged in his 30s was observed in drug transactions and fled the scene when approached by gardaí from the drugs unit, but was later apprehended.

The man, understood to be well-known to gardaí, was brought to Wexford garda station for interview before being charged and was due to appear before Wexford District Court.

A garda source says that this latest arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown by Wexford gardaí targeting the sale of drugs in the town centre, something which has reportedly increased in recent times, often taking place within view of members of the public.

“Wexford gardaí are committed to protecting our community and will continue to target drug dealing on our streets,” a garda spokesperson said.

In addition to drug dealing, gardaí have been working hard to clamp down on instances of anti-social behaviour, after the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council stated work was needed to “reclaim” the town centre from gangs of youths.