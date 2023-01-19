Wexford

Wexford gardaí seek public’s assistance in tracking missing teen

16 year-old Jim Bob McDonagh who is missing from Wexford. Expand

Padraig Byrne

WEXFORD Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing 16 year-old Jim Bob McDonagh.

Jim Bob was last seen on Thomas Street, Wexford at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18.

Described as being 5ft 7” in height, of stocky build, with short brown hair and blue eyes, Jim Bob was understood to be wearing a black tracksuit at the time he was last seen.

He is known to frequent the Santry area in Dublin and it’s possible that he may have made his way there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

