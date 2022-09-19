Wexford gardai seek assistance in tracing missing Kilrane teenager

17-year-old Ahmed Kafer Esmael Mohamedomer who is missing from his home in Kilrane, Co. Wexford

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ahmed Kafer Esmael Mohamedomer who is missing from his home in Kilrane, Co. Wexford.

Ahmed was last seen on Friday night September 16 at approximately 10p.m.

Ahmed is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a stocky build. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Ahmed was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Ahmed is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.