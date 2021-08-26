Wexford Gardaí receive bravery medals for taking on armed raider at Rosslare bank

Garda Barry Hennessy and Garda Michael Lee at the ceremony which saw them presented with Scott Medals for bravery.

ALMOST exactly five years after the incident, two Wexford Gardaí were honoured for their ‘bravery and heroism’ in facing down an armed man at a raid on the Bank of Ireland branch in Rosslare Harbour. Garda Michael Lee and Garda Barry Hennessy were presented with the Bronze Scott Medal by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, one of the highest honours that can be bestowed in An Garda Síochána, for risking their lives in the execution of duty.

On an early August morning in 2016, Garda Lee and Garda Hennessy were on uniform patrol in a sleepy Rosslare Harbour when they responded to a report of a panic alarm at the bank. Initially believing it to be a false alarm, they were looking around when they met with a staff member who advised them that she had been unable to gain entry or make contact with staff inside, while also pointing out her colleagues cars in the car park.

Garda Lee remained at the front of the premises, while Garda Hennessy climbed a wall to access the rear of the building. Looking through a number of windows, he was unable to see anyone inside, until he managed to find a peephole in a steel door at the rear. He banged on the door a number of times and identified himself as a member of An Garda Síochána. Eventually, the door opened and three petrified staff members ran out, stating that there was a man inside wearing a balaclava and waving a gun, which he had discharged, demanding money.

Garda Hennessy immediately called for armed backup and guided the staff members to safety.

Back at the front of the building, a masked man appeared in front of Garda Lee at the front door and pointed his hand towards him in a “shooting gesture”. Carrying a rucksack, he ran from the front door, across the road and towards the back of a nearby house.

Despite knowing that this man was potentially armed with a handgun, Garda Lee gave chase and tackled him to the ground, eventually managing to pull the balaclava from his face. The suspect continued to run into the rear garden and attempted to scale a high hedge, but Garda Lee tackled him once again and pulled him to the ground, where he was joined by Garda Hennessy in restraining and placing handcuffs on the raider.

Subsequently, thanks to the quick actions of both gardaí, the suspect was convicted and received a prison sentence for the offences of carrying a firearm with criminal intent, attempted robbery and false imprisonment.

Speaking at the medal presentation, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris praised the Wexford gardaí and all recipients for their courageous actions.

“It goes without saying that those being recognised today did not act with valour in search of accolade,” he said. “They did so instinctively. That instinct and all of the other prized qualities that you possess are what has led you to this most prestigious award. You embody all that it means to be an outstanding member of our police service. On behalf of An Garda Síochána, I wish to express my immense gratitude to you all for your inspiration to all of us who serve.”

Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan was also in attendance at the awards ceremony and he congratulated Garda Lee and Garda Hennessy and thanked them for their service.