Wexford gardaí make drug driving arrest as motorist tests positive for cocaine and opiates

GARDAÍ in Wexford town made an arrest recently after they stopped a car which had no road tax, insurance or NCT.

Having spoken with the driver, the officers opted to carry out a roadside test, which came back positive for both cocaine and opiates. The driver was subsequently arrested and brought to Wexford Garda Station and the vehicle was seized. Court proceedings are to follow.

Similarly, earlier in the week, gardaí in Gorey detected a white Volkswagen Golf exceeding the speed limit at Ballyedmond. Things then took a turn for the driver as they failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cannabis, and records showed that the person involved was actually disqualified from driving at the time of the incident and that there was a warrant out for their arrest.

An appearance in the district court followed, with gardaí saying further charges are to follow.