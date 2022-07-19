Wexford gardaí investigating second sexual assault in the space of a week

Wexford gardaí are investigating a second allegation of rape or sexual assault in the space of a few days after an incident which reportedly took place in a public park last week.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Redmond Park on Wednesday, July 13. It comes just four days after an alleged rape took place in the vicinity of Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford town.

Due to the sensitivities of the case, gardaí are remaining coy on the details of what exactly transpired at Redmond Park, but they were able to confirm that an investigation is ongoing. A garda source said that a definite line of inquiry was being followed and they were not seeking to talk to anybody else.

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Wexford town,” a statement from the Garda press office said. “There is no further information available at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

When an update was sought in relation to the earlier of the two incidents at Clayton Whites Hotel, gardaí provided a similar statement. Sources close to the case previously stated that CCTV would form a strong part of the investigation and that a “definite line of inquiry” was being followed, but it is understood that no arrests have yet been made.

Read More

A garda source confirmed they were satisfied that the two incidents were not linked.

Having made the case for CCTV cameras in Redmond Park on several separate occasions in the past, Cllr Leonard Kelly was appalled to hear of this latest incident.

“It comes back to the same point,” he said. “People need to feel safe in our public spaces. If we can’t do that through active policing or if the resources aren’t there for regular patrols etc, then we need to do that with CCTV.”

Cllr Kelly previously raised the issue of a lack of CCTV in Redmond Park this time last year, when mobile phone footage circulated of a man performing a lewd act in the bushes at the back of the park while children played in the playground nearby. There were further calls again in September of last year when the new €150,000 playground there was vandalised before it even opened to the public. In the meantime, there’s also been reports of drug dealing and drug taking within the park.

Despite all this, Cllr Kelly is keen to stress that the park is a wonderful amenity for the people of Wexford and is largely safe.

"I am conscious to point out that Redmond Park has been a great investment for the council,” he said. “It is a safe space by and large and I’d still encourage people to use it.”