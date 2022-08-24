Wexford Gardaí investigating ‘needle spiking’ incident as victim speaks out: ‘It’s frightening to think of what could have happened’

YET another young Wexford woman has shared her story of apparently being spiked with a needle while out socialising with friends.

A sinister phenomenon which is on the rise in Ireland and the UK, ‘needle spiking’ usually sees young women jabbed with a syringe containing some kind of sedative drugs. While there’s been several instances of women’s drinks being spiked on nights out, needle spiking seems to be on the rise with several Wexford women complaining of the same symptoms in recent months.

The young woman in this case, who wished to remain anonymous, described the incident as “a potential horror story, had it not been for the quick reactions and care from the bar staff” at the venue. She shared her experience with a number of local councillors, including her former teacher Cllr Jim Codd and Cllr Leonard Kelly, in the hopes of getting the word out and encouraging other victims to come forward and report it.

“I entered a premises in Wexford town (on Saturday night) and before I even got a drink, I collapsed and was taken to a quiet area by staff who looked after me,” she recalled. “Once I regained consciousness I had to rush to the bathroom and was violently sick, sweating and feeling faint. The staff were excellent, insisted I had a family member collect me, and I was kept under watchful eye until they arrived. They advised me to check for potential prick/injection marks as they feared that I may have been spiked and spiking by a prick-like injection method is becoming more frequent.”

While the young woman continued to feel dreadful the next day, she thought she was just being paranoid until she heard she was not the only one.

“I knew something wasn't right,” she said. “Nothing was adding up. I only had 4 drinks over the space of a 5 hours in the previous venue. I was so sick the next day but thought I was just being paranoid. On Monday, by chance, I was made aware that I wasn't the only one that this happened to on the same night. This started to frighten me and raised concern among my family and friends who advised me to check the dress I had worn. I found a blood dot on my dress which matched the location of a small bruise with a red prick mark found on the outside of my thigh.”

Instantly she became worried.

“Straight away I got in contact with my GP,” she said. “But the doctor didn't have the facilities to do a test and strongly advised me to book in for bloods to test for various things such as Hepatitis, HIV etc as it is unknown what needle was used. I was told to go to A&E to get a urine test to check for any drugs still in my system.”

However, having arrived into the Emergency Department, the woman felt that staff were dismissive, telling her it was not an emergency and there wasn’t much they could do for her. When she asked to speak with a consultant, she says “I was told that I wasn't spiked; there was no such thing as needle spiking and that they couldn't do a test to detect traces of suspect substances.

“I have the utmost respect for nurses and doctors and understand they are under severe pressure but there was no compassion whatsoever, I wasn't even asked if I was okay, let alone asked if anything else had happened, nor was I given any advice on support or alternatives to help people in my situation. So as I left the hospital nearly in tears because I was made to feel like a burden and had done something wrong.”

The woman subsequently went to Wexford Garda Station and reported the incident.

“The Garda I spoke to was so understanding and took note of every detail,” she said. “I was very very lucky that I had passed out because had I not, I would have went outside to get some air and that itself is a scary thought - what could have happened to me on my own in such a vulnerable helpless state outside the security of the premises. Others may not have been so lucky. By all accounts from speaking to various people from bar staff, members of security and friends, this is not as uncommon as you might think.”

The woman is now calling on anybody who had a similar experience while out in Wexford on Saturday night to come forward.

"If you were out and felt unwell like me and thought it was the heat or maybe you had a few too many, just check for marks (prick/dot marks with potential small bruise) and get in contact with the Gardaí to report it,” she said. “You should also contact your doctor to get bloods done as soon as possible. Gardaí can’t look into these incidents, track down perpetrators and protect potential victims unless it is reported.”

Understandably, the young woman has been left shaken by the incident, thinking of what could potentially have happened.

“I was lucky,” she said. “But it’s frightening to think of what could have happened and what may have actually happened to other people targeted.”

Back in February of this year, a young Wexford woman spoke out about how she was left in a semi-unconscious state with her eyes rolling in her head having been a victim of a spiking while out in Wexford town. At that stage, incidents of this type were said to be on the rise, and the worrying trend seems to have continued. However, it remains a difficult task for gardaí to definitively prove that spiking has taken place and track down those responsible.

For their part, Wexford Gardaí said that they are aware of the incident which allegedly took place in a licensed premises in Wexford town and that a full investigation is ongoing.

Any victim of an incident like this or similar is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200.