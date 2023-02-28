Wexford Gardaí investigate potential criminal element in burnt-out car abandoned on busy roadside

The burnt shell of the car, which was abandoned at the side of the N25 in Wexford, near the Whitford Roundabout.

CORDONED off with tape, two gardaí kept watch over a scene on the side of the N25 just past the Whitford Roundabout outside Wexford town on Tuesday morning, where the smouldering remains of a car were left in the ditch at the side of the road.

The scene drew the eyes of hundreds of motorists sat in morning traffic, but the flow of traffic was unaffected as the badly burnt vehicle was far enough off the road not to create a disruption.

There seemed to be a degree of mystery about the scene, over which gardaí kept watch for some eight hours. The Mazda car was left almost unrecognisable and appeared to have been crashed with the boot left hanging open. The driver appears to have fled the scene in the immediate aftermath.

Garda sources suggest that there was potentially some element of criminality involved and that this would form part of the investigation, however, it was unclear from the scene whether the car had been purposely burnt out or crashed and burned at the roadside.

Either way, the driver did not hang around to speak with emergency services.

A statement from the Garda Press Office confirmed that they attended the scene just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“The driver failed to remain at the scene of the collision. There were no injuries reported,” the spokesperson said before adding that the scene had been preserved for a full technical examination and that a full investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The charred remains of car were removed from the scene shortly after 9 a.m.