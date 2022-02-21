Wexford Gardaí appeal for witnesses to crash which left woman in critical condition

Gardaí closed the road off at Killinick following the serious accident on Friday night.

A woman is reportedly fighting for her life in University Hospital Waterford following a serious road traffic colllision on Friday night on the N25 Rosslare Road.

The woman, aged in her fifties and believed to be from Kilmore Quay, was driving a car which was involved in a collision with a truck shortly after 6 p.m. on the main road just beyond the service station at Killinick.

The National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and Gardaí all rushed to the scene and immediately began the difficult process of extricating the woman from the wreckage of the car.

The scene was quickly sealed off and gardaí eventually closed the road completely for several hours while the operation and subsequent forensic examination of the scene took place.

When freed, the woman was rushed to Wexford General Hospital with substantial injuries. Having received initial treatment there, it was decided that she was well enough for an emergency transfer to University Hospital Waterford, where she is reportedly still in critical condition.

The driver of the truck, a local man, was understood to have been left extremely shaken by the incident, but did not require hospital treatment.

A garda statement confirmed that the collision was between a car and “an articulated lorry” and that the woman's injuries were “serious”. The road remained closed for a number of hours, causing lengthy delays for motorists as long diversions away from the main road were put in place, and a full investigation is under way.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.