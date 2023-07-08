Wexford gardaí appeal for information after vehicles ram through front doors of two businesses

Substantial damage caused during break-ins in Wexford and New Ross areas, with thousands of euro worth of goods taken during the robberies

A jeep was driven through the front of Joyces of Wexford in the early hours of Saturday morning, prior to a burglary taking place.

Vehicles were driven through the front entrances of two businesses in County Wexford early on Saturday morning and thousands of euros in goods were stolen.

A motor factors in Newbawn was targeted along with Joyce’s of Wexford in the Clonard area of Wexford town between 1.30 a.m. and 3.30 a.m.

A vehicle was driven through the front gates of the motor factors and thousands of euros in items were stolen.

The damage the jeep caused to the front door and entrance area of Joyces of Wexford.

Shortly afterwards a jeep was driven through the front door of Joyce’s, and electrical items running into the thousands were stolen. The jeep was lodged in the front door, which remains broken, but the business is open this weekend to customers.

The jeep has been impounded and gardaí are working on the assumption that both crimes are connected.

A garda spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonard and Newbawn areas at this time and any vehicles with dash cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously, to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.”