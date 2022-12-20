WITH new state of the art floodlights now erected and ready to be switched on at Chadwicks Wexford Park, it has emerged that Wexford GAA has held initial tentative discussions around the possibility that the park could be used as a venue to host a concert by none other than Ed Sheeran.

The presence of cranes in the town’s skyline, hauling the huge floodlights into place in recent weeks has ramped up excitement for hurling and football under lights at the park, but this could be just the start.

Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin has confirmed that conversations have been had around bringing Sheeran to Wexford for a “homecoming gig”. The multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter has well documented Wexford roots through his grandmother Nancy Mulligan from Gorey, who also has a song named after her on his album ‘Divide’. In fact Sheeran even took to the stage in Croke Park wearing a Wexford jersey in 2015.

Last year, he even expressed a desire to sponsor Wexford GAA and see his name on the front of the Model county's jerseys.

Now it seems that there just might be a chance that Ed will don the purple and gold once more, but this time at a show under lights in Wexford Park.

"We have had discussions with Peter Aiken (of Aiken Promotions) around it,” Wexford GAA Chairman Micheál Martin revealed. “There is definitely a potential use for the park as a concert venue with the addition of the floodlights. Ed has expressed an interest in playing in Wexford previously and in terms of an outdoor venue with the appropriate services, I think Wexford Park would be a good fit.

"However, there are a lot of things to go through before we get to that stage. We're primarily focusing on matches at the moment. Other works would have to be done, but we have committed to carrying out more work at the park. Ultimately, it will come down to promoters etc. We would certainly do it if it was in the best interests of the county. Obviously, the park is in a residential area, so it would only work if it was right for the residents and right for the county. We want to do €2.5 million of work at the park in the next four years and a large concert like that could certainly fund some of that. We’d be mad not to explore it.”

While maybe not on the same level as an Ed Sheeran concert, the Walsh Cup game against Kilkenny is also attracting a bit of a frenzy in terms of ticket sales. While ordinarily, over 80% of tickets for matches generally sell in the 24 hours before throw-in, it was anticipated that up to 5,000 tickets for the January 21 game will have sold before Christmas.

"It’s been unreal,” Mr Martin said. “It’s exceeded all expectations. We hadn’t intended to open up the terraces, but at the moment nearly half the capacity of the stands has sold out in advance, which is phenomenal.”

For the big switch-on, there will also be a fireworks display and a light show using the state of the art floodlights.

"The light show is a feature of the floodlights we’ve installed,” Mr Martin said. “No other GAA stadium in Ireland will have anything like it. There’s a huge amount of excitement out there, particularly in town where people have been watching as the floodlights have been installed. Hopefully the weather will play ball. We’ll have the child of Prague out the night before!”