Wexford GAA issue warning to public over unauthorised sale of calendar

Wexford GAA has issued a warning over the sale of a calendar purporting to be a fundraiser for local schools in the county. An unnamed business is currently contacting businesses throughout the county looking to sell advertising space in what they claim is a Wexford GAA calendar which can serve as a fundraiser for local schools.

However, in a statement released on Monday, Wexford GAA has totally distanced themselves from this calendar, and said the company in question is operating completely unofficially and without their permission.

“Wexford GAA is aware that a company is currently contacting businesses in the county, seeking to sell adverts for what they say is a Wexford GAA calendar which can serve as a fundraiser for local schools,” the statement read.

“We wish to make it clear that we have no involvement in this project. The company is operating completely unofficially and without our permission, and none of the advertising receipts will be used for the promotion of Gaelic Games in the county.

“A similar calendar/wall planner was produced last year, despite us asking the company involved not to use images of Wexford GAA, and not to claim they were offering potential advertisers ‘an opportunity to show support for Wexford GAA’. Every school in the county was then contacted, to advise that the calendars should not be given out to children, and to confirm that we have no involvement in and gain no benefit from the operation.

“Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that this or another company is now making similar sales calls, and we urge people to be very conscious of the true situation.”

Cathaoirleach of CLG Loch Garman, Micheál Martin, said: “While we are always very appreciative of the support shown to us by businesses and individuals alike, this is not an appropriate manner of doing so.

“I confirm that we have no involvement in this operation nor gain any benefit from it. In addition, in my experience, the fundraising potential offered to schools by such calendars/wall planners is questionable, to say the least.”

Wexford GAA already has a number of high-profile fundraisers in place at the moment, including the ‘Back to the 80s’ party being organised by our senior hurling squad for Easter Saturday, April 8 as well as the sale of tickets for the annual Club & County Draw.