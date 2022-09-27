Wexford GAA Chairman is ‘aware there’s a big problem’ with sideline behaviour after alleged assault on referee

THE Chairman of Wexford GAA has stressed that the county board is well aware that there’s “a problem” with sideline behaviour at GAA matches across the county, and has already issued “more than a handful” of hefty bans for verbal and physical abuse.

Speaking in the wake of an alleged assault on a referee at a junior football match between St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island GAA clubs at the weekend, Chairman Micheál Martin said that the county board had sent renewed warnings out to clubs as recently as last week over the behaviour of adults on the sidelines.

In the meantime, St Joseph’s GAA Club has stated that the mentor alleged to have punched a referee and pushed an umpire has been suspended by the club indefinitely. In a statement released last night, the club said:

"Following a meeting of the executive committee of St. Joseph’s GAA club , a decision has been taken to suspend, indefinitely, the club member at the centre of the alleged incident at our junior football game on Sunday morning. This suspension is with immediate effect .

“A full investigation is underway by our club disciplinary committee along with Wexford Co Board and the CCC.”

Wexford Gardaí confirmed that they are also carrying out inquiries in relation to the incident and it’s anticipated that the referee will provide an official statement in the coming days at which point interviews will be conducted with eye witnesses.

For Wexford GAA’s part, Mr Martin outlined that their investigation into the matter will run parallel to the criminal investigation and that this process will commence as soon as the referee’s match report is submitted, something which the referee Mr Michael Lannigan has not yet been in a position to do since the incident occurred.

In the aftermath of the shameful incident, there were concerns that this weekend’s fixtures may not go ahead if Wexford referees decided to take a similar stand to their colleagues in Roscommon and withdraw their services. However, the early indications are that local refs would be reluctant to down tools.

"At this stage I don’t know,” Mr Martin said. “We’re due to have a meeting with the referees tonight (Tuesday) anyway to discuss these issues. We support refs. We’ve been supporting them all year. We’ll enter into dialogue with them tomorrow night.”

Mr Martin says that Wexford GAA has seen an increased number of unsavoury incidents in recent times and has already handed out lengthy bans. In fact, warnings were sent to clubs following a county board meeting last week about the conduct of adults, players and mentors, on the sidelines and towards refs and umpires at matches.

"At a county board meeting last Tuesday we had a big discussion about this,” Mr Martin said. “We spent a large amount of time discussing referees and sideline behaviour. The delegates were to bring back a message of zero tolerance on it.

"We are aware that there’s a problem in Wexford. There’s a problem in every county and in the majority of sports. I think it’s probably reflective of a societal issue transcended into sport. We’ve handed out a number of hefty suspensions already this year, more than a handful. As you get to the knockout stages, the level of abuse increases in general.”

"Speaking in general terms, I’d urge players, parents and mentors to reflect on their own personal behaviour at matches. I can’t discuss this particular incident because due process needs to take place.

"In a more general context, on the behaviour of mentors and adults at games in particular, there has to be a realisation there that the number of refs is dropping all the time. We don’t have games if we don’t have refs. And we won’t have any if the level of verbal and physical abuse continues. We’ve had to cancel games already this year due to the lack of a ref.”