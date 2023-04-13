Wexford forms no part of President Biden's visit despite family links and official invitation

US President Joe Biden with President Michael D Higgins as part of his visit to Ireland.

Having visited Ireland several times before and being extremely proud of his Irish heritage, there was a small sense of hope in Wexford County Council headquarters that Joe Biden might just follow in the footsteps of fellow US President John F Kennedy and explore some of his Wexford roots.

Back in 2020, it was revealed that Biden’s great grandmother, a lady by the name of Catherine Roche, supposedly emigrated from the village of Taghmon, Co Wexford, in the 1840s.

This very point was made in an official invitation sent to President Biden from Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, George Lawlor, through the US Ambassador to Ireland.

However, there was to be no stars and stripes erected over the main street in Taghmon, as the invitation went unanswered, President Biden instead favouring visits to Louth and Mayo.

"We decided to issue the invitation given President Biden’s connection to Wexford,” Cllr Lawlor said, somewhat conceding it was a longshot. “Obviously it didn't fit with his schedule on this occasion.”

Aontú councillor Jim Codd was disappointed at missing out on the opportunity to show “cousin Joe” around Taghmon himself.

"I certainly think it’s a missed opportunity,” he said. “I think the people of Taghmon would've been delighted to welcome the president.

"We could've gone for dinner in Mary McGee’s and we would’ve shown him the sites and wonders of south Wexford.”

Changing his tone somewhat, Cllr Codd concluded by saying: “It is a missed opportunity though, and it shouldn’t go unnoticed.”