Wexford fishermen voice strong opposition to proposed offshore wind farm

A Wexford fishing community is up in arms over plans to build a wind farm off the Kilmore coast.

Ocean Winds has declared its intention to the county council to set up a wind farm capable of powering up to 657,000 homes.

The project will be known as Celtic Horizon and meetings have been held in Fethard on Sea, Kilmore Quay and Dunmore East, but most fishermen claim they were unaware they were taking place.

Ocean Winds (OW) is the result of a joint venture announced in 2019 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE and OW is now a global leader in the offshore renewable energy sector. Both companies share a vision in which renewables, particularly offshore wind, play a key role in the global energy transition.

Ocean Winds says it strongly supports offshore renewable energy deployment in Ireland and the significant contribution they believe it will make to Ireland in decarbonising its economy and achieving the country’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

Ocean Winds is proposing the development of an offshore wind farm located in the Celtic Sea, off the coast of county Waterford and Wexford. The proposed wind farm array study area is located approximately 13.5km from mainland Wexford, east of Kilmore Quay. Site investigation works will also be carried out on the proposed cable corridor and terrestrial study area to assess the suitability for the cable routing and terrestrial substation.

There is anger and deep concern in fishing communities along the Wexford coast as two giant wind farms are planned as the world moves towards more sustainable energy sources of electricity.

Fisherman Sean Furlong: “I’m inshore most of the time. The offshore boats are going to come in on top of us. It’s poor enough as it is and it’s fishermen who are going to be put out of business with this. I didn’t know about the meeting.”

Cllr Jim Codd said: “No one knew they were on and you had to make an appointment. They were on on calm days when boats were at see. To even consider doing something like this, you have to have consultation with the local fishing community.

“This is going to take out an area 148 sq kms, which is bigger that the city of Dublin. You are looking at a colossal impact on the fishing community here. You’re looking at people who for generations have made a living out of the sea.”

With ten angling boats, seven scallop boats and 22 lobster boats fishing out of the harbour, Cllr Codd said each of those boats is employing several people.

He said the fishermen aren’t against wind energy.

“We’re all conscious that blackouts are potentially on the way, but we object to (what they believe is) no discussion and nobody wants to hear the fisherman’s voice.”

Nigel Kehoe fishes pots for crabs and lobsters and believes fishermen no longer have a voice when it comes to the sea.

“I know two people who were asked to go to the meeting for a different reason. No fishermen were asked to go. It’s the same as everything else that happens around the coast. There’s no consultation with fishermen.”

Eamonn Hayes has a charger boat in Kilmore Quay. “I’ve fished here in every aspect of fishing for 50 years. Wind energy will have to go ahead, but not to the detriment of communities like Kilmore Quay.”

Renowned nationally for the quality and variety of its fish, he is concerned the industry and local fish factories employing hundreds in the village will be wiped out.

“This is being rammed down our necks with no consideration for communities like Kilmore. I feel sick and ashamed of our government and of our policy makers. Wind farms can go ahead but surely they can be shifted and put in to places without having an impact on places like this.”

He said 75pc of the south coast of Wexford is designated as Special Areas of Conservation. “I’m in the charter business and Kilmore is the biggest in the country. We’re responsible for bringing in tens of thousands of tourists into this village each year, and that could be wiped out.”

He said the proposed wind farm is on prime lobster, crab and scallop grounds and on the charter route also.

“Where it’s being proposed at the moment is right in the flight path of one of the biggest number of migrating birds in Europe. It’s time people in power started looking after the communities around our coast. There’s no will to do it so they’ll have to be forced to do it.”

Scallop fisherman Noel Carroll said: “Between Brexit and Covid and the war and now this; it’s been one problem after the other. I’ve been fishing scallops out of here for 30 years. I know there are loads of wind farms being put up all over the coast but this is the first I’ve heard about it. It would make you wary. Where the cables go in the scallop boats aren’t allowed to travel over them.

“We’ve had no consultation; absolutely zero. We’ve gotten emails over other wind farms but not this.”

William Bates fishes scallops out of the harbour also.

“Wind energy should be explored for the future but at the same time they can’t take fishermen’s livelihoods. There’s nobody asking our opinions on this. We’re the bargaining chip. It’s worrying for the future.”

Crab and lobster fisherman Alan Hinchy said it has been a good year for fishing, adding that he was shocked to hear what was happening.

“I’m 34 and plan to continue fishing. It’s hard work and stressful but it’s a good living and you feel part of the community being a fishermen. You’re supplying the factories who are employing people. You’d also have to think of the migration of the birds; it could affect them as well.”

He asked: “Why aren’t the National Parks & Wildlife looking into this? There’ll be an exclusion zone around them so we won’t be able to fish there.”

Eamonn Hayes said for every man at sea, three people are employed ashore. “These are local people. If you stop fishermen coming in the local economy, everything is gone. I can’t overestimate if you put the wind farm where it’s proposed, you’re going to wipe out this village; that’s how serious it is.

“I know it’s global warming but it shouldn’t be at the expense of coastal communities like Kilmore Quay. There’s no thought put into this.”

He said: “Every licenced charter boat here can go out to 30 nautical miles, around 52kms. We’re fighting for our grandchildren.”

Whelk fisherman Dermot O’Toole said the Kilmore wind farm and the Energia site further up the coast, will see displacement – if they go ahead.

“The big impact is if the ground is lost and whether or not we’ll be able to fish there and if the beds are destroyed by construction work. It’s the displacement of boats that will collapse whelk fishery completely because the inshore grounds will not be able to sustain the volume of boats that’s there and that will also move down to the lobster and crab fishing down here, making it even worse.”

He said the whelk market has been growing year on year, with Wexford leading the way.

“We’re at it 30 years and it has kept improving every year through the management of it. We supply the factory here in Kilmore. Only a quarter of the boats will remain at it if this goes ahead.

“There are four boats working it from Wexford and three from Courtown.”

With the Department of Housing set to decide on the wind farm, the overriding annoyance among the fishermen is their assertion that there has been no meaningful consultation.

“The government have history on the east coast,” one fisherman said.

An Ocean Winds spokesperson said as the project is at an early stage the size and number of turbines has not been determined. An application to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for a foreshore licence to carry out surveys to asses the potential of the location is being made.

The spokesperson said: “At the moment we are between two regulatory regimes which impacts the size of the project and its cost. The new regime under the Maritime Area Planning Act 2021 which will establish Maritime Area Regulatory Authority, based in Wexford town.

The spokesperson said it will be 2027 before works may begin, if Ocean Winds wins its bid at a government auction for wind farms in 2024.

“The benefits to Wexford are key providing the government can direct funds to Rosslare port as a renewables hub. Simon Harris has announced that Waterford and Wexford would be offshore renewable education hubs so there is huge potential.”

The company said it has yet to be decided whether an exclusion zone will be in place around the wind turbine. “If you are going to put bottom fixed turbines somewhere naturally there will be an effect but Ocean Winds are really keen to be open and transparent, particularly with Kilmore Quay, which is the jewel in the crown in respect of the Irish fishing industry.”

The spokesperson said Martin Bates has been hired as the fisheries liaison officer and can be contacted if anyone has concerns about the project.

The company plan to have a sum of money running into the hundreds of thousand available for a community fund which will open to the public in the coming years, providing the Ocean Winds bid is accepted. Suggestions regarding community organisations that should benefit form the funding are welcome.

The spokesperson said three areas are under consideration for the cables to pass through adding that the company – which is also progressing a project further along the east coast – will be keen to partner with a local worker supply chain.