Wexford fireman says Siptu deal will fail -‘Members are baying for blood at the moment’

Firefighters Goran Kurkutovic and Jack O'Leary on the picket line in the rain at Wexford Fire Station last week.

Retained firefighters in Co Wexford joined their colleagues in suspending their strike action Thursday to consider Workplace Relations Commission proposals aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions, but many are deeply mistrustful of the proposed deal.

The State employs retained firefighters to work part-time and they are compensated with a retainment fee each year.

The Labour Court recommended their fee be increased by between 24pc and 32.7pc but trade union members voted the deal down.

SIPTU's Karan O'Loughlin said the new offer is not the same as the Labour Court deal that was rejected last month.

“It’s very different,” she said. “What we have been saying since day one - or since the Labour Court recommendation has been rejected - is that the employers missed a trick here.

“In terms of, [they should have offered] the guaranteed floor of income because this has been one of our key asks and it hadn’t been achieved in the Labour Court recommendation. So, that is a significant difference.”

Ms O’Loughlin said retained firefighters’ pay is “precarious” and that needs to change.

“We got a breakthrough on that,” she said.

“The other side has accepted it and we got some movement around knitting some value into that as well, to get it to a level that positions us now to put this to the membership.”

Retained firefighters began their strike in June. They have returned to responding to fires, with all stations open and normal service resumed.

A Co Wexford fireman with almost three decades service, said: “The deal will be worth nothing to us. You can put clothes on a donkey but it’s still a donkey.”

He said the initial proposal is that fire fighters will get three quarters of the pay that 100 call outs would bring upfront, with additions and possible deductions to the amount made afterwards, based on hours worked.

"There are 500 of the firefighters nationally on the dole because they can’t get a job. If they are given that money, which would amount to over €18,000 they’ll be taken off the dole and some will lose their medical cards. The ironic thing about it is if you have a quiet station young could end up even owing them money back.” He said the proposed guarantee of €18,000 for retained firefighters starting out may seem attractive but is rife with problems.

"We want structured pay for someone coming in the door. My proposal was four days on, working during the day at the station and on the beeper in the evening and four days off. Then people could get a mortgage or car loan. We’re taking abut the average industrial wage for new recruits and more for longer serving members.” Expressing shock and disappointment at the deal struck - which is due to go to firefighters to vote on next month – the fireman said the notion of firefighters choosing not to work anymore hours above and beyond what they are allocated in the plan is a joke – equating it to choosing to take numerous weeks of holiday time and getting no pay.

"I think we are after being sold down the river. I have done the figures. I was on 99c an hour. SIPTU had an offer of €1.23 an hour and I have now been offered €1.44 an hour and I’m in the fire service for 25 years. For the last eight years my pay has gone backwards.

"There is unreal anger over this across the country. Members are baying for blood at the moment, including shop stewards. I’d say the ballot will be rejected but then some members are tired of protesting.

"We thought this was all going to be sorted and structured pay was going to be on the table. We want €26,000 a year for new recruits and for pay to be more, based on incremental increases for longer serving members. I’d say we’ll be back on strike within two weeks.”

He said the public has given firefighters great support but fewer and fewer have been protesting as the days and weeks pass by.