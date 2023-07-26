Wexford firefighters return to the picket line as Labour Court recommendations go ‘nowhere near far enough’

“We’re kind of in limbo at the moment,” Gorey based firefighter and SIPTU shop steward for Wexford’s Fire Service Wayne Cox says. He speaks while taking a break from the picket line and taking some shelter from the teeming rain as retained firefighters around the country resumed strike action today (Wednesday).

"At the moment, we’re holding discussions with the union around an escalation of strike action and what form that might take.”

It’s been a disappointing couple of weeks for firefighters locally and nationally. Having seen large support on the picket lines at stations across the county last month, strike action was paused to see if a resolution could be found in the Labour Court. However, the recommendations fell far short of what the members were seeking. They amounted to an increase in the annual retainer for firefighters by between 23% and 32.7%.

SIPTU said that while the percentage increases may appear large, they relate to small retainer amounts and will do nothing to address a recruitment and retention crisis in the retained fire service. This crisis stems from things like a lack of structured time off – having to be within five minutes of the station 337 days a year. Local firefighters say that they would also settle for not having to supplement their wage with social welfare and being able to obtain a mortgage to keep a roof over their families’ heads.

"We weren’t happy with the Labour Court recommendations,” Wayne says. “They went nowhere near far enough and didn’t even address some of the issues we had. Nationally, a vote was taken and 82% of members voted to reject the recommendations, resulting in us going back on strike.”

With tensions rising on both sides, there’s significant pressure to come up with a proper contingency plan to ensure public safety isn’t put at risk by the industrial action.

"It’s a very difficult situation,” Wayne says. “Our dispute is not with the public, so naturally enough we don’t want to put the public at risk. However, we do have to cause some kind of disruption to make our point if the industrial action is going to be any way successful.”

According to Wayne, Wexford County Council had been put on notice of the strike action two weeks ago and, through SIPTU, firefighters told the local authority they would only be responding to life-threatening emergencies.

"They came back to us with a list of calls they expected us to cover which had everything we were doing on it anyway, including the likes of chimney fires and grass fires,” Wayne said. “As of now, we’re on the picket line at all stations, but we are responding to calls. At the end of the day though, we’re going to have to escalate things and we’re in talks with the union around what form that will take. It could mean a return to closing certain stations and having cover provided from elsewhere in the county. We’ll have to see what’s possible.”

For its part, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said it is “disappointed” to see strike action resume and described the Labour Court’s recommendations as being “generous”.

"A consistent and acceptable level of service must be maintained," a spokesperson said.

"Refusal to use the Tetra radio system and arbitrary increases to pre-determined attendance of appliances to incidents is counter to risk assessments undertaken and is unacceptable. We don't need to be in this position. A resolution is attainable through acceptance of the current Labour Court offer and engagement with the forthcoming national pay talks.”

Regardless, Wexford firefighters find themselves on the picket line once more and with tensions rising, it seems things will only escalate in the days to come.