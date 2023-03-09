Firefighters suiting up and heading into the heart of the blaze at Wexford General Hospital last week.

While they were praised for their work in combating the fire at Wexford General Hospital, lauded for their efforts in minimising the damage and ensuring no lives were lost, the true story of what the firefighters faced on the day has been lost amid all the accolades.

But now a well-placed source has revealed how staffing issues at Wexford Fire Station resulted in two firefighters tackling the flames at Wexford General on their own while they waited for backup from a support crew.

So desperate was the situation that one firefighter was forced to rely on the assistance of hospital orderlies to carry his hoses up the stairs and maintenance staff to provide him with equipment to break down doors. With a crew of seven firefighters responding to a road traffic collision in Enniscorthy, the one remaining on-call firefighter arrived at the station, travelling to the scene with the acting station officer.

According to the source, the two-man team battled the fire on their own for 20 minutes and “broke every rule in the book” as they worked to quell the flames. The source said that during that 20-minute panic the firefighters had no option but to rely on the help of hospital staff as they doused the flames and evacuated patients.

“They had the orderlies helping them, and when the firefighters couldn’t get in through the door, they got the orderlies to run down to the maintenance lads to get the sledgehammer,” said the source. “Then the orderlies helped the firefighters drag the hoses up four flights of stairs, while at the same time they were trying to get people out of the building, one orderly actually had to hold the hose over one of the firefighter’s shoulder, he was behind him as he worked the hoses.

"To go into a fire as they did, you need a back up team outside with a hose to save the first team if needed.”

The team answering the call in Enniscorthy made it back to the hospital within 20 minutes, easing the burden on the two-man crew dealing with the blaze. But according to the source, the fire would not have caused half as much damage if Wexford Fire Station was fully staffed.

“They’ve been short crew for the last two years. If they had been properly staffed the fire wouldn’t have been any way as bad, they would have got at it faster.”

The responsibility of the local authority, the Wexford town Fire Station is due to have its numbers bolstered with the addition of three new firefighters in the coming weeks, but the source said this will only paper over the cracks.

“More staff won’t alleviate the issue, it needs to be a full-time job and not this 24/7 on call, this is working off a 1950s model. The firefighters do it because of their loyalty to the community, their willingness to serve the people. Hiring extra staff under this model is not going to solve anything. The population of Wexford town is ever increasing and we have a fire service which hasn’t evolved to match it. A total overhaul is required.”

Underlining the paucity of the service locally, the source revealed that during the hospital blaze other fires burned unattended in Wexford town.

“That day when the hospital went on fire there was a chimney fire in town, it burned for 90 minutes and in the end the owner of the house got up on the roof and put water down the chimney to put it out."

1/3/2023 Fire at Wexford general hospital. Photo; Mary Browne

1/3/2023 Fire at Wexford general hospital. Photo; Mary Browne

Meanwhile, Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has said the incident, which led to the evacuation of over 200 patients, was a result of Wexford Fire Station being “dangerously understaffed” as a consequence of the failure of the government to address the ongoing crisis in the retained fire service.

“First off, I think that it is important to acknowledge the courage and selflessness of the retained firefighters who were among the first on the scene of the fire at Wexford General Hospital last week, and the hospital staff who came to their aid,” said Deputy Brady. “The retained fire service in Wexford town have been left understaffed through the failure of the government to respond to the crisis in the service. There are nine firefighters, and two officers at the Wexford Fire Station, which is four staff short of the recommended number of 15 staff for a two-pump station.”

Confirming the information provided to this publication, Deputy Brady said a crew of seven were in Enniscorthy at the time of the fire in Wexford General leaving just two firefighters on their own.

Firefighters suiting up and heading into the heart of the blaze at Wexford General Hospital last week.

Whatsapp Firefighters suiting up and heading into the heart of the blaze at Wexford General Hospital last week.

“This left two staff at the fire station. The two remaining firefighters, a driver, and an acting station officer, responded to the emergency call out to Wexford General Hospital. For approximately 20 minutes they were forced to tackle the fire on their own before assistance arrived with only hospital staff to assist them. Hospital porters helped in pulling hoses from the fire engine into the hospital and carried out other firefighter duties.

"In a clip from RTÉ News, a uniformed member of the hospital staff can be clearly seen pulling fire hoses from the back of a fire engine and proceeding into the hospital with them.”

Supported by his Sinn Féin colleague and Wexford TD Johnny Mythen, Deputy Brady said Wexford town had simply outgrown its current fire service. The Sinn Féin TDs argued that based on the inherent risk involved with a town with a population this size Wexford town really should have “a full-time service as opposed to a part-time retained fire service.”

Wexford Fire Service personnel at work on the destroyed plant room of Wexford General Hospital.

Whatsapp Wexford Fire Service personnel at work on the destroyed plant room of Wexford General Hospital.

As recently as November Deputy Brady raised this issue in Dáil Éireann, introducing a motion to address “the core issues that lie at the heart of the retained fire service”.

“The government, led by Minister Darragh O’Brien opposed the motion, promising instead to lead out instead on a full review which would address the core issues impacting on the retained firefighter service,” said Deputy Brady. “Very obviously this has not had the desired effect. The retained fire service is still having to deal with the impact of the recruitment and retention crisis which affects its ranks. And but for the courage and initiative of a pair of fire fighters in Wexford may well have led to serious repercussions.

“The minister needs to immediately address the issues which are at the heart of the crisis in the service, his continuing failure to do so is endangering the lives of both retained firefighters and members of the public. I am further calling on the minister to investigate how the recruitment and retention issues in the retained fire service impacted on the emergency response to the serious fire at Wexford General Hospital, that could have just as easily ended with catastrophic consequences.”