Wexford firefighters balloting for strike action as SIPTU says they are being ‘treated like slaves’

SIPTU retained firefighters across Co Wexford are set to commence balloting for Industrial and Strike Action from November 1 in a dispute over what they’ve deemed as “severe recruitment and retention issues” related to “unsustainable, antiquated and discriminatory terms and conditions of employment”.

The firefighters have the full backing of SIPTU. Industrial Organiser Ger Malone explains: “This ballot takes place against a backdrop of long-standing industrial issues stemming from the failures of government to adequately resource and fund the Retained Fire Services which members say is failing the Public and Retained Firefighters.

"Our members are being treated akin to slaves, with ongoing recruitment and retention difficulties attributable to seriously deficient rates of pay and having to live and remain within five minutes of their Fire Station all day every day in a state of readiness to go to whatever emergency that arises.

“Our retained Firefighters are on-call 24 hours a day 340 days a year for which they are paid a retainer of between €8,539 to €11,446 per year (depending on their years of service) to be available, which equates to an average hourly payment of less than 50 cent per hour.”

Read More

Mr Malone pointed out that having to remain within five minutes of a fire station placed massive restrictions on firefighters and their families, effectively making them “housebound” and meaning that "even a short walk will make it impossible for them to get to the Fire Station within the mandatory five minutes”.

"They are prohibited from doing normal activities that we all take for granted every day, such as bringing a child to school, walking to the shop, participating in team activities, visiting relatives, attending weddings or funerals even down to having a glass of wine with a meal.”

In Belgium, a firefighter was successful in taking a case under the Working Time Act, with the Court of Justice of the European Union ruling that time spent “on-call” had to be classed as working time given the restrictions that it placed on the firefighter. Many Irish firefighters have similar cases awaiting hearing or decision from the Irish Labour Court and hopes are high that there will be a similar direction.

Mr Malone said that, following discussions with SIPTU, structured time off and consistent appropriate incomes were the two main issues among Wexford firefighters. Discussions took place with Wexford County Council, but he says “unfortunately the local authority side has reneged on doing anything”.

“These Firefighters are all highly trained, professionals that deal with life and death situations in all sorts of scenarios,” he said. “They are all highly committed to providing a ‘World Class Fire Service’ and have been doing so for decades but they simply cannot and will not endure these conditions of employment any longer. The last collective agreement that was concluded with retained Firefighters was 23 years ago and the entire work, social and economic landscape in this country has dramatically changed, consequently leaving this model redundant. The simple truth of this is, that retained Firefighters cannot survive financially, mentally, or socially with this model and neither can their families.

“We are calling on politicians and the public to support these Firefighters in achieving a sustainable model that provides decent pay and structured limited working hours that are consistent with the European Working Time Directive which is based on ensuring that workers health, safety and wellbeing are properly protected.”