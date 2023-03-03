Firefighters at the scene of a blaze at the Stonebridge multi-storey car park in Wexford town.

Three units from Wexford Fire Service are attending the scene of a blaze which broke out inside the Stonebridge multi-storey car park to the rear of The Talbot Suites in Wexford town this evening (Friday).

A car was engulfed in flames inside the car park and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

At least three tenders were involved in the operation, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the car park to tackle the blaze.

Meanwhile, gardaí have established a cordon at the entrance to the car park, preventing members of the public from entering. Many people waiting behind the cordon had just finished work and were waiting to get inside to get their cars to go home.

A video circulating on social media shows a vehicle completely engulfed in flames while other people flee the car park on foot.

The fire seemed to be under control just before 6 p.m. and no injuries had been reported at that stage.

This latest call comes less than 48 hours after firefighters tackled a major fire which engulfed a significant section of Wexford General Hospital, sparking “the biggest evacuation in the history of the health service” on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.