Wexford features in hit UK TV show hosted by ‘Line of Duty’ star Adrian Dunbar

Actor Adrian Dunbar during filming for Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland, at Hook Lighthouse.

HOOK LIGHTHOUSE has featured in a new TV show fronted by ‘Line of Duty’ star Adrian Dunbar which celebrates Ireland’s highlights, at a time of year of huge TV viewing.

The second episode of ‘Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland’, aired on Channel 5 Thursday evening. It was seen by an estimated 2 million viewers across Britain.

The two-part series follows the Fermanagh man as he returns to his hometown of Enniskillen and visits places that hold fond memories for him. He also explores some places he has always wanted to visit, but has never before found the time.

The series was devised by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and is supported by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

In Thursday evening’s episode, viewers saw Dunbar travel around Ireland’s Ancient East where he visited Hook Lighthouse.

The episode also showed Dunbar visiting Powerscourt Estate and Newgrange; as well as cycling across the Kilmacthomas Viaduct on the Waterford Greenway.

Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, Judith Cassidy said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new two-part TV series, ‘Adrian Dunbar: My Ireland’. With around 2 million people across Britain watching the series, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on our spectacular scenery and fantastic outdoor activities, as well as our wonderful culinary offering.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”