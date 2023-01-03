Wexford farmers receive advance fodder payments

MINISTER James Browne has confirmed that 1,961 farmers in County Wexford will soon receive advance payments under the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme.

Welcoming the payments, Min Browne said each farmer will receive an advance payment of 57 per cent of their total allocation due in 2023.

Min Browne said the payments, along with the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme payments issued in recent weeks, will further assist farmers in dealing with the increase in agricultural input costs – in particular for chemical fertiliser – and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved next year.

The 2023 scheme is a continuance of the 2022 initiative and aims to incentivise dry-stock farmers grow fodder in 2023 to ensure the maximum amount of cattle and sheep feed is grown.

Successful applicants for last years scheme were also eligible to apply for next year’s scheme.

Wexford applicants will have an opportunity to amend the area declared for the 2023 scheme the initiatives online system reopens in the period May and June 2023.

“I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to deliver important supports for County Wexford farmers,” said Min Browne.

Any farmers with queries in relation to the scheme can direct them by email to fss@agriculture.gov.ie