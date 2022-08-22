Wexford family’s frantic search for Timmy the runaway tortoise – the beloved pet for the last 52 years

Timmy the tortoise who is missing from his home near Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford, since last Thursday.

WHILE posts about missing pets are commonplace on social media, one caught the eye over the weekend as a Wexford woman sought to track down Timmy the runaway tortoise.

Lou O’Brien from Wellingtonbridge took to Facebook to ask the assistance of her neighbours and friends in tracking down her beloved Timmy, who has been at her side for the past 52 years.

“I got him when I was ten years old and we went to Dublin to do a school play,” she explained. “I came back on the bus to my parents with Timmy and a white mouse. A friend of mine brought back a tortoise too, but he didn’t last unfortunately. Timmy obviously adapted to the Irish climate though, because I’ve had him 52 years.”

Once they find the right environment, a tortoise can live more than 100 years. Having been with her so long, Lou is obviously now devastated that her pet has gone missing.

"When we moved here from New Ross, we built him a little pen,” she explains. “But he loves getting out. He was scratching away to get out and I lifted him out into the garden. Whatever happened then, I got a call to go into the house to one of my grandchildren and I completely forgot he was out of his pen.”

As we draw close to a week since Timmy was last seen, Lou continues to search every corner of her garden and is asking neighbours and friends to keep an eye out near the GAA pitch in Barrystown/Grantstown in Wellington Bridge. She’s certainly not giving up hope.

"He's gone missing before," she reveals. “When we lived in New Ross he got out on us and it wasn’t until the following Spring he was found!

"At the moment we’re searching the garden and fields and up and down the roads. Although you might not think it, he can actually move quite fast and quite a distance.”

The entire family has been involved with the search so far.

"He certainly is loved by the whole family,” she said. “Obviously when I got him I was living at home with my parents. It was a novelty at the time and there wasn’t many around, but they got used to him too. Now my own family love him, the grandchildren and everything. When we go away other people look after him etc. The whole family would just be heartbroken if we don't get him back.”

If anyone happens to come across Timmy the tortoise, you can contact Lou by calling 0858074429.