Wexford ex-servicemen remembered at poignant memorial service

Memorial to the Memory of All National Ex -Service Personel, To Those who Died in Ireland and Those who Died on United Nations Service Overseas from the John Barry Branch O N E Wexford, At The Faythe Memorial Sunday. Included in Picture are Angela Laffan (Wexford District Manager), Liam McCabe, Larry Shannon ONE, Mayor Maura Bell, Jason Tennant Town Sargent, Minister James Browne TD and George Lawlor, Chairman Wex Co Co.

FOR some members of the Organisation of National Ex-Service (ONE) personnel, as they chatted in the August sunshine it was the first time they had met up in over two years. In the intervening couple of years, some of their number who had served in the defence forces overseas had passed away and, owing to the pandemic, were denied the usual send-off.

For that reason, it was that bit more poignant as the previously annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony took place. Bishop Ger Nash, who himself had served with the FCA in his native Co Clare, said mass to a full house at Rowe Street Church, before the group, which included Wexford County Council Cathaoirleach George Lawlor, Mayor Maura Bell, Minister James Browne and Verona Murphy TD, made its way to the ONE memorial stone in The Faythe.

Chairman of the John Barry branch of the ONE John Fowler said it was great to see everyone again.

"It’s a start,” he said. “We had a good crowd and a good number of our own group in attendance. We also had the McCabe family in attendance, who lost their father during Covid. He was a native of Maudlintown and served overseas.

"We’re just trying to get things back together now after Covid and it was great to be able to do it again.”

Of the initiatives being run by ex-servicemen is a Veteran’s Support Centre (VSC) which is now open every Tuesday and Friday at the Military Barracks in Wexford and provides everything from a chat and a cup of tea, to counselling services for veterans in need.

“A lot of our lads have done the first aid mental health course now,” John explains. “We operate a drop-in centre in the barracks here and if any ex-serviceman is feeling lonely or wants a chat, they can come in here and have a cup of tea with us and look at a few of the old photos and that type of thing.”