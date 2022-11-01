Wexford enterprise projects to benefit from €7.3m LEADER funding

€7.3 million has been allocated for 2023-2027 LEADER funding for County Wexford.

The major investment will support locally-led rural development and enterprise projects over the next five years.

Welcoming the confirmation of funding, Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne T.D. said: “The LEADER Programme has made a real difference to locally-led projects in County Wexford's communities. LEADER's greatest strength lies in its ground-up approach; local communities are empowered to deliver projects that will revitalise our towns and villages.”

County Wexford organisations interested in supporting the roll-out of the 2023-2027 LEADER County Wexford funding allocation of €7.3 million can now express their interest to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

"Since becoming a Government Minister of State, I have continuously raised the importance of investment in County Wexford communities through the LEADER programme with my Government colleagues, including Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys T.D. Thursday marked another milestone of the Government's commitment to supporting County Wexford's rural communities into the future", Minister Browne concluded.

On Thursday Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the details of the €180 million LEADER Programme for 2023-2027.

The selection process will be conducted over two stages; the first stage is an ‘Expression of Interest’ by eligible groups followed by a more detailed stage which will see them develop their LEADER strategies. The minister announced that interested parties will have until Friday, December 16, to submit their Expression of Interest (Stage 1).

All groups that are successful in Stage 1 will be provided with funding to assist with the costs associated with developing a Local Development Strategy in Stage 2 of the process. A fund of €2 million has been ring-fenced for this purpose which will commence in early 2023.

Completed Expressions of Interest forms must be submitted by email only to leader2327@drcd.gov.ie no later than 5.30 p. m. on Friday, December 16 . The Department of Rural and Community Development will host an information webinar for all interested parties on November 10.