Wexford Drama Group back on stage after a two-year absence with Sam Shepard play “A Lie of the Mind”

Wexford Drama Group are returning to the stage after a two-year absence.

Members of Wexford Drama Group in rehearsal for "A Lie of the Mind", which is opening in Wexford Arts Centre on Wednesday.

Award-winning Wexford drama group are returning to Wexford Arts Centre after a two-year gap with the 1985 Sam Shepard play “A Lie of the Mind”.

The drama revolves around the broken marriage of a young couple, Jake and Beth, following a moment of violence that shatters two families.

Retreating to their respective families on opposite sides of America the characters confront their pasts and their people in a series of tense, heart-breaking and often hilarious scenes until the time they are ready to meet again.

The play is directed by Paul Walsh and stars Alan Fitzhenry, Danielle Fortune, Ronan Berry, Eric McGuire, Andy Doyle, Hilda Conway, Seona O'Connor and Catherine "Biddy" Walsh.

"A Lie Of The Mind" runs from Wednesday February 23 to Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. nightly. Tickets are available from Wexford Arts Centre, wexfordartscentre.ie or 053 9123764.