Wexford drama duo Breda and Mairead join forces to direct two plays for charity

Well-known Wexford drama stalwarts Breda Hayes and Mairead Sinnott who are currently completing a part-time Directing for Theatre course in Maynooth University have decided to present their chosen course plays locally for charity.

The duo have organised for the two plays, “A Creamcracker Under the Settee” by Alan Bennett and “Halcyon Days” by Deirdre Kinahan to be presented by Ballycogley Players over three nights under the title Le Chéile Drama in Kilmore Quay and Wexford town.

On Sunday, March 19, the night of drama will be staged in the Stella Maris Centre in Kilmore Quay, in aid of new disability services in Kilmore. Tickets are available from the parish committee and will also be sold on the door.

Le Chéile Drama will move to Wexford Arts Centre on Tues , March 21 in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, Wexford and Thursday, March 23 in aid of Wexford Rape Crisis Centre. Tickets are available at http://www.wexfordartscentre.ie or telephone 053 9123764.

Mairead Sinnott is directing A Creamcracker Under The Settee in which Doris, aged 75, has just suffered a fall. During her ramblings over the course of a day the audience hears of the highs and low of life with her late husband, Wilfred. Well-known Wexford actress Áine Gannon plays the part of Doris.

Breda Hayes is directing Halcyon Days, an uplifting, bittersweet drama set in a nursing home, which celebrates friendship and the human spirit.

Sean sits alone in the conservatory and in storms Patricia, a feisty woman with a zest for life. A wary intimacy develops between the two in an unforeseen relationship that is at times charming and combative, tender and funny.

Sean is played by Chris Maddock, a longstanding member of Ballycogley Players who holds the honour of appearing in two All Ireland Confined Drama Festival winning plays.

Pauline Doyle who joined the group five years ago and also appeared with Camross Drama Group, plays Patricia.