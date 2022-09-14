Wexford

Wexford doctor being investigated by Medical Council over complaint from another GP and tweets made in relation to Covid to learn fate today

Dr Billy Ralph returned to work on Monday morning having taken some time out. A large group of supporters turned out to welcome him back saying he is ‘more than just a GP’

People showing their support for Dr Billy Ralph when he returned to his practice on Monday. Expand
Dr Ralph is greeted as he arrives at his practice. Expand
Some of the crowd who greeted Dr Billy Ralph when he returned to his practice in the Ballagh on Monday. Expand
Dr Ralph is greeted by patients upon his arrival in the Ballagh. Expand
Some of the crowd who greeted Dr Billy Ralph when he returned to his practice in the Ballagh on Monday. Expand

People showing their support for Dr Billy Ralph when he returned to his practice on Monday.

Dr Ralph is greeted as he arrives at his practice.

Some of the crowd who greeted Dr Billy Ralph when he returned to his practice in the Ballagh on Monday.

Dr Ralph is greeted by patients upon his arrival in the Ballagh.

Some of the crowd who greeted Dr Billy Ralph when he returned to his practice in the Ballagh on Monday.

Brendan Keane

THE community in which a local GP practices came out in force to show their support for him on Monday morning ahead of a report due to be published today [Wednesday] by the Medical Council on foot of a complaint made by another GP in Wexford.

Dr Billy Ralph runs the Ballagh Health Centre in Ballaghkeen a few miles from Enniscorthy, and is under scrutiny by the Medical Council on the basis of a submission made by another GP relating to alleged comments made by a patient getting a Covid-19 jab in Enniscorthy,

Privacy