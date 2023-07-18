Wexford’s Thursday Book Club pays tribute to the late Gisela Loy

Members of the Thursday Book Club in Wexford Library have paid tribute to a beloved former member, Gisela Loy (nee Schmidt) who died recently.

Gisela of Forth Mountain joined the local reading club in 2010 after settling in Wexford and became an active member, never failing to come up with monthly reviews which reflected her pragmatic approach to life, her fine intellect, her widely travelled background and personal history.

Fellow member Judy Robinson who became friends with Gisela, said she and the other members often benefited from her considerable skills in the kitchen, being invited to partake of wonderful three course lunches at her home.

Every December, she would decorate the table in the library in her own special way with silver candles and German pastries and cakes. Last October, Gisela was a guest at Judy’s youngest daughter’s wedding in the Talbot Hotel and impressed everyone who met her.

Judy said she greatly admired Gisela’s resilience and strength of character, not to mention her creative fashion style. She was a wonderfully strong, talented woman who is dearly missed by all her friends in the Thursday Book Club.

Gisela was born on March 6, 1930, the eldest of four girls, in the German town of Bergen auf Rügen on the island of Rügen, in the Baltic Sea. At the age of 14, she had to flee to Bavaria with her mother and sisters.

In 1953, she met her husband Helmut and they married and had three children. Gisela raised her family and later worked in a bookshop and gallery and also worked as a tour guide in Nuremburg.

Following Helmut’s retirement, the couple moved to Italy for 25 years, with Gisela working hard in her house and garden, enjoying the culture and cooking and baking for friends.

As they grew older, Gisela and Helmut moved in 2010 to Wexford, where they received support from their eldest daughter who is living locally. Helmut died in 2015.

Living alone in a newly-built house beside her children, her apartment was filled with memories from times past and she loved to invite friends and neighbours over for long conversations about life. Those who knew her loved listening to stories from the remarkable times she lived through.

Gisela was a fiercely independent woman. On Thursdays, she took the taxi to Wexford Library to attend the book club and on Tuesdays, she took a bus into town, and despite her advanced years, she hated being helped up the steps, waving any do-gooders off with a shake of her stick.

She never let any illness define her and was adamant that when it came to the end of her life, she would not die in a nursing home. She died at home on May 27, two months after her 93rd birthday, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her daughter Sibylle and her son Matthias; her son-in law Karl and daughter-in-law Heike; her grandchildren Alexandra, Timo and Lukas and their spouses Simon, Nadine and Caroline; by her great-grandchildren Leo, Felix, Leon, Julian, Jakob and Linus and by her extended family and many friends. Gisela was predeceased by her daughter Claudia.